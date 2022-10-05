Person hospitalized for stab wounds following fight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is being treated for a stab wound at UMC following a fight in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road.

RTC of Southern Nevada said that police activity on Ft. Apache Road at Sahara Ave has blocked all southbound lanes and encourages the public to avoid the area. At 3:56 p.m. RTC said that all lanes reopened.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers found one person with a stab wound in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road after responding to a call regarding a fight.

The person with the stab wound was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.