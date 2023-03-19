People shave their head to raise funds for childhood cancer research

It's back! Shaving heads for a good cause. The 14th annual St. Baldrick's Day fund raiser was held at New York New York Saturday. All the money raised goes towards childhood cancer research.

Plenty of donations came in Saturday and of course a round of head shaves from people who were willing to lose their hair for a good cause.

“It feels great. cancer is something that hit close to my family, so it’s always nice to be supportive in the community,” said Ryan Marks, head-shave participant.

Marks says his mother had cancer 17 years ago, so he took part in today’s event to take a stand and help make a difference.

The St. Baldrick’s event has become a local St. Patrick’s tradition. It took place under the Brooklyn Bridge with dozens of people in attendance.

Celebrity volunteers including Donny Osmond were also on hand to help shave some heads.

Organizers say their goal was to raise $400K by 6pm. The event has been going on since 10a.m. and as of 4:45 in the afternoon, they had raised around $300K.

“We have our partnership with shake shack giving away ice cream for donations, we give away bears for donations, any way to raise as much money as possible. Every penny we raise here goes to St.. Baldrick’s,” said James Healy, director of operations of the Signature Hotel at MGM Grand.

St. Baldrick’s organizers says all the proceeds go toward developing new, safe therapies for children with cancer.