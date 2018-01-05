People say they don't feel safe crossing busy street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A viewer asked us to look into a potentially dangerous intersection. Elaine emailed us to say Flamingo Road and Algonquin Drive is not safe for pedestrians.

There are dozens of businesses in the area. It's close to the University of Las Vegas, and there's a bus stop just a few feet away. Some say they don't feel safe crossing the street.

We talked to about a dozen people, and not everyone thinks the intersection needs an update.

"I think it's safe if you cross at the crosswalk if you don't just jaywalk I think it's safe," one person told us.

As far as fixing the problem, people told us they'd like to see left-turn signals in all directions. We reached out to the Nevada Department of Transportation and got the ball rolling for answers. Crews will now study the intersection to see what changes need to be made, so that everyone is safe.