Little Caesars promised when March Madness started that if a number 16 seed beat a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament, then they’d give away free pizza for lunch. And then it happened.

ORIGINAL STORY

Dozens of people lined up at local restaurants today for a free pizza and soda combo. We stopped by one location on Las Vegas Boulevard North near Carey Avenue.

People we spoke with told us they planned to enjoy the free food and it was nice to see a business giving back.