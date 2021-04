LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A scholarship opportunity is helping students pay for school and help build a future career.

The PENTA Building Group scholarship is now open to students planning to attend UNLV.

It provides $5,000 for the first year to freshman and high school seniors who are pursuing a major in construction management or civil engineering.

The scholarship also offers an option to renew for three years and a paid internship with PENTA.

The deadline to apply is May 20.