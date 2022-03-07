Pennzoil 400 draws thousands to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NASCAR weekend wrapped up with the Pennzoil 400 drawing thousands of people all across the country.

“It’s electric. You can feel the energy. You can feel the energy all around,” Griffin Queri, who is visiting from upstate New York, said.

Energy in the form of 37 cars duking it out at the Pennzoil 400.

RELATED STORY: NASCAR driver Joey Gase advocates for organ donation

“And then how fast. Like he was saying my father-in-law said. The TV doesn’t do justice how fast they’re going around,” Jessica Davis, who was visiting from Boise, Idaho, said.

The NASCAR race brought in about 70,000 people to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Many of them are from out of state. These men from upstate New York enjoy the atmosphere.

“Looking at this place obviously, Las Vegas and NASCAR go together,” Joe Queri, who is visiting from upstate New York, said.

These women from Boise, Idaho are making the most of their time in sin city.

“That’s what we’re here for! A basketball game and to celebrate a birthday,” Davis said.

This is one of two NASCAR events at the speedway this year. The other is in October. Officials at the speedway estimate the economic impact of the two events to be between $200 to $250 million. These events already getting an endorsement from fans.

“Everybody should find time to go to one of these races. It’s very unique and a cool American thing to do,” Joe Queri said.

If you missed the Pennzoil 400, no worries. NASCAR will return to the motor speedway for the South Point 400 in October, which is part of the NASCAR Cup series playoffs.