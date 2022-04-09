Pedestrian on electric scooter died from crash in East Las Vegas Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday night around 9:05 p.m., a fatal crash caused the death of a pedestrian on an electric scooter in East Las Vegas at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and June Avenue according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD says evidence at the scene and witnesses told police that a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and the pedestrian were traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard, east of June Avenue.

A collision occurred when the front of the Chevrolet hit the pedestrian on the scooter which caused her to fall to the ground due to impact, police say.

Arriving emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center. Despite all life-saving efforts, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Chevrolet remained at the collision scene, and its driver was not impaired.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 44th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.