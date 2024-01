HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — One person is dead in Henderson after a crash on St. Rose Parkway in the heavily trafficked shopping area near Costco.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area of St. Rose and Amigo Street at about 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday January 3.

Henderson Fire Department arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene.

The driver stayed on scene, police say there are no signs of impairment from the driver and at this time fault in the crash has not been determined.