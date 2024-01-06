Pedestrian killed in crash on Spring Mountain Road Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to LVMPD, a pedestrian crossing Spring Mountain in Las Vegas was hit by the driver of a Buick and killed. It marks the third pedestrian roadway dead in Vegas in five days.

At 4:08 p.m., the man was attempting to cross West Spring Mountain Road east of Edmond Street when a driver in a Buick Verano was attempting to make a turn in a center lane hit him.

The man was transported to UMC, however despite advanced medical care, first responders were not able to save him.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperate with police. LVMPD does not suspect impairment in this case.

The January 5 crash marks the third traffic-related death in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2024.