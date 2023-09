LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating the circumstances of a deadly pedestrian crash in the area of Charleston Blvd. and Rainbow Blvd. Friday night.

At around 7:45 p.m., police say a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by a single vehicle. The pedestrian was non-responsive at the scene and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Road closures are in effect in the immediate area on Charleston in both directions from Antelope to Rainbow.