Pedestrian killed in crash on Boulder Highway on Valentine's Day

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a deadly crash on Valentine's Day evening where a pedestrian was killed.

Authorities say they were called to reports of a crash on Boulder Highway, near Broadbent Boulevard, at about 10:30 a.m.

A black Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway when a man stepped into the path of the car.

Police say the 59-year-old pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma but later died.

Speed and impairment were not factors when it came to the driver, according to police, with impairment of the pedestrian not immediately known.

Traffic on Boulder Highway northbound was closed at Galleria Drive for about two hours while the investigation was ongoing.

Monday's collision was the first accident-related fatality in 2022, according to the Henderson Police Department.