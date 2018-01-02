UPDATE: 54-year-old pedestrian identified as fatal crash victim

Joyce Lupiani
4:42 AM, Dec 14, 2017
A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday afternoon as the result of a crash between two vehicles.

UPDATE JAN. 2: The victim of the fatal crash near Vegas Valley Drive has been identified as 54-year-old Peter Davilla.

ORIGINAL STORY: A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday afternoon as the result of a crash between two vehicles.

It happened around 5:12 p.m. Police say that a Chrysler PT Cruiser was turning left from westbound Vegas Valley Drive to southbound Cabana Drive when it turned in front of a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The truck hit the car and was redirected onto a sidewalk. The truck hit a pedestrian and then hit a wall.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Another car was also hit by debris.

All of the drivers stayed on scene. This is the 130th-traffic related fatality in Las Vegas for the year. The coroner will release the name of the deceased after relatives notified. 

