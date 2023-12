LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has died after being struck by two cars in east Las Vegas Friday night.

According to LVMPD, the woman was walking westbound on South Sandhill Road and Edison Avenue at 5:04 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle. While she was on the ground, a second vehicle ran her over.

Medical support arrived to render care but she was declared dead at the scene. Fatal detectives have taken over the investigation.