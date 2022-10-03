Watch Now
Pedestrian in wheelchair fatally hit by car near Cheyenne, Jones in northwest Las Vegas

Posted at 12:42 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 15:42:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian in a wheelchair died at the hospital after he was hit by a car near Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard on Monday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Cheyenne and Rowland Street, just east of Jones Boulevard, police said.

First responders transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Officers have the intersection of Cheyenne and Rowland shut down while they investigate the fatality. They advised citizens to avoid the area.

