Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after south Las Vegas Valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being hit by a car in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the crash involved one car and one pedestrian at about 5:47 p.m. The driver was not injured.

Las Vegas Blvd. is closed between Pebble Road and Ford Ave. in both directions as of 7:45 p.m.

LVMPD says the pedestrian was in the travel lane near Pebble Road and Las Vegas Blvd., the roads shut down Wednesday night as police conducted an investigation. More details on the pedestrian's condition have not been released at this time.