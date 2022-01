LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by an SUV in west Las Vegas on Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police and fatal detectives were on scene in the area of West Washington Avenue and J Street. Washington Ave. was closed in both directions from J Street to Down Way, police said.

Drivers can expect the closure to remain in place until the accident is cleared. Police said their investigation is ongoing.