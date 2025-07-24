Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by SUV in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Spring Valley last week.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian was crossing South Decatur Boulevard near West Harmon Avenue around 4:02 a.m. last Thursday when he was struck by a Toyota SUV and thrown onto the roadway.



Police said the pedestrian was outside of a marked or implied crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical personnel to University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities that he died from his injuries Thursday, July 24.

Police said the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the crash and showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 95th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.