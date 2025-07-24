Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by SUV in Spring Valley

Las Vegas Metro police report the incident marks the 95th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction this year; driver remained at scene and showed no signs of impairment
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Spring Valley last week.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a pedestrian was crossing South Decatur Boulevard near West Harmon Avenue around 4:02 a.m. last Thursday when he was struck by a Toyota SUV and thrown onto the roadway.

Police said the pedestrian was outside of a marked or implied crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported by medical personnel to University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities that he died from his injuries Thursday, July 24.

Police said the driver of the Toyota remained at the scene of the crash and showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 95th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada