Pedestrian dies at UMC after being hit by SUV in east Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV in the east Las Vegas valley on Monday afternoon, police say.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred on Charleston Boulevard at the intersection with Pearl Avenue at approximately 12:17 p.m.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance footage indicated that a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Charleston Boulevard approaching Pearl Avenue, while a pedestrian was walking eastbound on the north sidewalk of Charleston Boulevard.

Police say the collision occurred when the pedestrian walked off the sidewalk and crossed the Chevrolet's travel path.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma by ground ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries despite advanced medical intervention and was pronounced deceased by staff, according to police.

The Chevrolet's driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This collision will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County Office of the Coroner Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of the pedestrian's death.