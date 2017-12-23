One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Algonquin Drive north of Flamingo Road.

Police say it happened around 2:35 a.m. Saturday. A man was walking across Algonquin Drive outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle left the scene. A witness discovered the man in the roadway, and emergency crews took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.