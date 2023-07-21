Pedestrian 'critically injured' in suspected DUI crash near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is in "critical condition" after being struck by a suspected drunk driver at midnight on Friday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred on East Flamingo Road, east of University Drive, at approximately 12:46 a.m.

Police say evidence at the collision scene and a witness statement indicated a Nissan Versa occupied two times was traveling eastbound East Flamingo Road, crossing the intersection of University Drive in the leftmost lane.

The collision reportedly occurred a pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from north to south outside of a marked crosswalk, entering the path of the Nissan Versa.

The driver of the Nissan Versa failed to stop at the collision or notify police and medical personnel.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Trauma where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

The Nissan Versa and its occupants were located a short time later, where police identified signs of impairment in the driver.

The driver has since been placed under arrest for charges related to this collision.