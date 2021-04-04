PD: Woman walking on Centennial Parkway fatally struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. as officers were called to a reported collision near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Revere Street.

Authorities say a woman parked her Tahoe in the median on Centennial Parkway and then for unknown reasons began walking across travel lanes when she was struck by a Jaguar.

The driver of the Jaguar stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The intersection was closed for a few hours and police say the incident remains under investigation.