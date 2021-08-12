Police: Woman shot in south Las Vegas Thursday morning, shooter on loose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the south part of the valley early Thursday morning.

Officers say they were called to the 2400 block of West Serene Avenue, west of Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 6:15 a.m. and found a female with a single gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no one else was injured in the incident but the shooter was not immediately located.

