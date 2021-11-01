PD: Man shot, killed in east Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly apartment shooting that occurred late Saturday night in the east part of town.

Authorities say they were called to the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, at about 10:40 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives also responded to the call and say the man was in a dispute with several other people over a vehicle when a person came up to the group and started shooting.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.