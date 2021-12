LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the east part of town Thursday morning.

Officers say the traffic collision occurred in the 10600 block of Pabco Road at about 6:50 a.m. and involved a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Mustang.

Two people were transported to the University Medical Center with one pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the crash remains under investigation.