PD: 1 killed in rollover crash on North Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon in the northeast part of town.

Authorities report a collision happened at the intersection of North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Walnut Road at about 12:10 p.m.

Preliminary information indicating at least one vehicle was involved and rolled over with a passenger transported to the University Medical Center. The driver has stayed at the scene, according to police, but the passenger later died at the hospital.

Currently, Las Vegas Boulevard is shut down in both directions from Walnut Road to Cheyenne Avenue for the continued investigation.