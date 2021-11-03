PBR straps up for final Las Vegas showdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Professional Bull Riders is strapping up to host its last world finals in Las Vegas starting Wednesday. PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast will be held at T-Mobile Arena November 3-7.

In 2022, the event will be held in Fort Worth, Texas. Last year, was the first time since 1994 that PBR was not held in Las Vegas because of COVID-19 restrictions. The event was instead hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

PBR CEO Sean Gleason spoke to KTNV in September when the move was first announced.

"It did open our eyes to a World Finals in Texas," said Gleason. "It opened up conversations with the state, the city of Fort Worth, and others. And it ultimately opened our eyes to the opportunities that are there."

More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually under the PBR organization. Gleason says there's cowboy renaissance happening in Fort Worth, calling it the epicenter of the cowboy values, culture, and western lifestyle.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated PBR had an economic impact of $28 million, that will no longer be generated in the Valley.