Pat Spearman announces run for North Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pat Spearman announced she will run for mayor of North Las Vegas in 2022. Spearman has served nearly all of North Las Vegas as the state senator from District 1 since 2012 and is in the middle of her third and final term.

“North Las Vegas is the land of opportunity in Southern Nevada. As mayor, I’ll pursue an opportunity agenda that ensures our city will lead the region with a focus on continued economic diversification and job creation, clean energy and infrastructure. Working in partnership with the community, we can revitalize our older neighborhoods and ensure everyone has an equal chance to succeed in a new era of shared prosperity,” Spearman said.

As a state senator, Spearman most recently served as the Chief Majority Whip, Chair of Commerce and Labor and Vice-Chair of Health and Human Services, which she previously chaired. She has played an integral role in passing important legislation over the years related to:

· Nevada’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment and equal pay for equal work

· Funding the Office of Minority Health to address health disparities

· Securing voting rights

· The creation of the Nevada Green Bank to spur clean energy development

· Individual Development Accounts for children in foster care

· Public safety funding

· Funding for the Veterans Court and countless other pieces of legislation to support veterans

· Workforce and economic development

· Improving access to healthcare and mental health services while enhancing health benefits for first responders

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to pass legislation that helps working families during my time in the legislature. I’m running for Mayor to bring this experience to the local level so we can build a bridge to North Las Vegas’ future, for the benefit of our citizens and businesses alike,” Spearman concluded.

A detailed look at Spearman’s priorities as mayor on issues such as infrastructure, economic development, healthcare, veterans and partnering with the community can be found here.