LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Several church members had their passports stolen from the Las Vegas hotel rooms before heading off on a service trip to Guatemala.

The church group from Utah arrived in Las Vegas Friday, and spent the night at the Mardi Gras Hotel near Paradise and Desert Inn.

The group was getting some rest before boarding their AeroMexico flight from Las Vegas to Central America to build a house for a deserving family.

However on Saturday morning, the group says their hotel rooms were broken into while they were at breakfast.

The crooks, making off with a pair of Beats headphones, cash and three passports.

Two of those passports, belonged to Alexa and Braxten Pierce who were looking forward to helping the family.

“It almost didn’t seem real, because we were about to go to the airport and get on the plane, and we realized we couldn't’t do that anymore,” said Alexa Pierce.

“I can’t go and feel like I was a part of helping that family and those people bless their life so i guess its just a missed opportunity," said Braxten Pierce.

All hope wasn't lost, as other members of the church group who still had their passports were able to board the flight at McCarran International Airport.