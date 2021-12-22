Parking at Las Vegas airport will be limited as holiday weekend approaches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heading to the airport this holiday season? Keep in mind that for the past several months, parking at Harry Reid International Airport Terminal 1 has been filling up nearly every weekend.

The airport says this will continue into Christmas week. Those traveling should plan to arrive early and give themselves up to an additional hour to account for parking. It is never too early to start planning.



Airport parking locations and fees can be found at www.mccarran.com/parking

If you are leaving directly from work, or have a tight travel window for any other reason you may want to consider alternate methods of getting to the airport. These include:

Arranging for a ride with friends/family

Exploring options such as Uber/Lyft or taxi.

According to a statement from the airport, Terminal 1 long-term parking will reach capacity.

When that happens drivers will be redirected to available parking where these rates will be in effect.



Daily maximum rates:

Terminal 3 long-term parking: $18

Valet: $30

Short-term parking: $36

Economy Parking: $12

Terminal 3 Long-Term Garage

If you choose to park at Terminal 3, you will be able to catch the inter-terminal shuttle to get to Terminal 1 for baggage check-in.

If you don’t have to check a bag, you can use the Terminal 3 checkpoint and get to your gate by riding the trams.

Economy Lot

If you plan to park in the Terminal 1 Economy Lot, give yourself an additional hour to ride the courtesy shuttle to Terminal 1.

If you park in the Terminal 3 Economy Lot, you will be able to walk to Terminal 3.

Passenger Pick Up

In order to keep operations flowing, cars are prohibited from parking along the passenger pick-up curb.

If a driver chooses not to utilize the cell phone lot, short-term parking is another convenient option to keep cars from looping around the roadways.

The first 15 minutes of short-term parking is free. It is $3/hour after that.

Cell Phone Lot