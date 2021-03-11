Parents to protest at Clark County School District meeting for anti-racism policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents are planning to protest Thursday outside the Clark County School District's Board of Trustees meeting to demand an anti-racism policy.

The No Racism In Schools 1865 committee says the school district's bullying policy doesn't go far enough and they want a policy that directly addresses racism.

They also want the community to play a part in creating the policy.

PREVIOUS STORY: No Racism in School #1865 hosting meeting Thursday night

CCSD says they are working on an anti-racism resolution they discussed it in their last board meeting.