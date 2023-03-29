Parents to give input on later high school start times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sleeping in late is a dream for teenagers that could come true as the Nevada State Board of Education resurrects the discussion on later start times for high school classes. On Thursday, the state is hosting the first of two workshops discussing the possible change, but not every parent is on board.

“Say they move it back to 8 or 9, that’s going to be the busiest time for commute,” said Rikkisha McGee, a CCSD parent.

While later start times might be an inconvenience, advocates for the switch say the benefits outweigh the cost. Studies show that more sleep for teens leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety and less use of caffeine and other substances. Some schools in California, North Carolina, and other states have already tested later start times, and they saw a 2 percent rise in test scores.

In Clark County, later start times have been on the table for discussion since students began transitioning from virtual to in-person learning as the pandemic wound down. State and local leaders are considering the family constraints that the change could impact. The workshops are an opportunity for families to discuss how later start times will affect commuting and transportation, educator availability, after-school sports, and extracurricular activities.

Community members can submit their thoughts and comments to the Nevada State Board of Education. The first workshop will stream live on Thursday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. The second meeting will be held in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 15 at 9:00 a.m. in the library of Desert Pines High School.