Parents frustrated over CCSD summer school class fees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local parents are expressing frustration over having to pay for Clark County School District summer school courses with just 21 days left in the school year.

Several parents reached out asking why they have to pay $100 per class for their child's summer courses when in recent years it was free.

"I said this is, this is unfair," said Joyce Teves, who is frustrated about having to pay for summer school for her child this year.

"It is a $100 now, last year it was free, and it's a public school, why do we have to pay for that," Teves said.

She is one of several parents who reached out to Channel 13 asking why the change occurred.

One parent wrote that free summer school is vital to help the district's graduation rate.

CCSD sent a statement reading in part: "Over the past four years, federal relief funds were utilized to provide students with additional learning opportunities to address instruction time lost due to COVID-19. With the September 2024 expiration of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act, the funding is no longer available to offset the cost of secondary summer school."

A representative explained that prior to the pandemic, the district was charging more than $100 for summer school.

Teves said the cost isn't her only issue.

"I just signed her up for summer school, but I found out that the school that's closest to here, she went last year is not doing it," Teves said.

She also thought CCSD was offering fewer campuses for summer school.

The district says they are using the same number of schools, but they rotate the campuses that are used for summer school, which helps them conduct maintenance on the sites not in use.

"There's no transportation for summer school, so these kids are going to miss out on summer school, and they have to do it from home by themselves," Teves said.

Transportation is not provided during the summer.

Teves says many families will have to make tough decisions when it comes to summer school. She hopes virtual learning is an option and that a future budget can address the concerns.

When asked what could be done differently from the district, Teves responded, "They need better funding."

