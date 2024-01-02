Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Parents celebrate first New Year's babies born in Las Vegas

babiess.jpg
New year's babies and parents photographed on January 1, 2024.
New year's babies and parents photographed on January 1, 2024.
babiess.jpg
Fetuta'ialava'a's parents celebrate their New Year's baby
Baby Ramirez
parents1.jpg
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 00:50:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New year, new babies. Hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley are celebrating the first births of 2024 with happy parents alongside.

"Baby boy Ramirez" looks to be the first in the valley, born at 1:26 a.m. on January 1 at MountainView Hospital.

Baby Ramirez
New year's babies and parents photographed on January 1, 2024.

Another set of parents celebrated this morning, posing with their baby girl, Fetuta'ialava'a, born at 7:14 a.m. this morning at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. The baby is seen wearing a special "New Year Cuties" onezie gifted by the hospital.

Fetuta'ialava'a's parents celebrate their New Year's baby
Fetuta'ialava'a's parents celebrate their New Year's baby.

Did you or a loved one have a new year's baby in Southern Nevada? Let us know by emailing Desk@ktnv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH