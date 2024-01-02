Parents celebrate first New Year's babies born in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New year, new babies. Hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley are celebrating the first births of 2024 with happy parents alongside.

"Baby boy Ramirez" looks to be the first in the valley, born at 1:26 a.m. on January 1 at MountainView Hospital.

New year's babies and parents photographed on January 1, 2024. New year's babies and parents photographed on January 1, 2024.

Another set of parents celebrated this morning, posing with their baby girl, Fetuta'ialava'a, born at 7:14 a.m. this morning at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center. The baby is seen wearing a special "New Year Cuties" onezie gifted by the hospital.

Southern Hills Hospital Fetuta'ialava'a's parents celebrate their New Year's baby.

Did you or a loved one have a new year's baby in Southern Nevada? Let us know by emailing Desk@ktnv.com.