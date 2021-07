LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Papa John’s is hosting a hiring event.

They are looking to hire 150 people for 19 different locations in the Las Vegas valley.

Various locations will be hosting hiring parties. The parties are taking place from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Papa John's needs more than 100 drivers.

New drivers will receive a $1,000 bonus after working 1,000 hours