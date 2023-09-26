Palo Verde High School students pepper-sprayed by CCSD officer attempting to break up fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several students at Palo Verde High School were exposed to pepper spray after a Clark County School District police officer attempted to break up a fight between students.
In an email sent to parents on Tuesday, Palo Verde Principal Lisa Schumacher said that students were involved in an altercation, which CCSD police attempted to break up and de-escalate.
When the officers could not separate the students, they warned the students in the immediate area that pepper spray would be utilized. The fight continued, and the officer used the spray.
Principal Schumacher said in the email that several students were "possibly affected" and provided with treatment by medical staff.
"This is an important reminder that all students should comply when directed to disperse and to please avoid participating by observation," the email read.
Read the full email sent to parents and guardians of Palo Verde High School students below:
Dear Palo Verde High School families,
This is Principal Lisa Schumacher. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters that take place at our school, and I regret the need to share news of this kind.
Today we had a situation where students were involved in an altercation. CCSD Police attempted to break up the fight, de-escalate the situation, and disperse the crowd.
When the officer could not separate the students, they were warned that pepper spray would be utilized. The fight continued, and police were forced to use the spray. As a result, several students who were in the immediate area were possibly affected and provided with treatment by medical staff as an additional precaution.
This is an important reminder that all students should comply when directed to disperse and to please avoid participating by observation.
If you have any further questions about your child, please feel free to contact our administration at 702-799-1450.
Thank you,
Lisa Schumacher, Principal
Palo Verde High School