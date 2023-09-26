Palo Verde High School students pepper-sprayed by CCSD officer attempting to break up fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several students at Palo Verde High School were exposed to pepper spray after a Clark County School District police officer attempted to break up a fight between students.

In an email sent to parents on Tuesday, Palo Verde Principal Lisa Schumacher said that students were involved in an altercation, which CCSD police attempted to break up and de-escalate.

When the officers could not separate the students, they warned the students in the immediate area that pepper spray would be utilized. The fight continued, and the officer used the spray.

Principal Schumacher said in the email that several students were "possibly affected" and provided with treatment by medical staff.

"This is an important reminder that all students should comply when directed to disperse and to please avoid participating by observation," the email read.

Read the full email sent to parents and guardians of Palo Verde High School students below: