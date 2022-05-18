Palo Verde High School put on lockdown due to police activity in the area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Palo Verde High School was placed on a "brief" hard lockdown Wednesday morning, the Clark County School District confirmed.

In an email to parents, school administration advised that the lockdown was "due to police activity in the area."

"Once the lockdown was lifted, students returned to regular learning activities as quickly as possible," administrators wrote.

An estimated 3,000 students attend the school, located near the 215 beltway and Alta Drive in Summerlin.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to 13 Action News' request for more information about police activity in the area.

Administrators wrote that student safety is "the number one priority at Palo Verde High School" and invited parents to contact the school with any questions or concerns.