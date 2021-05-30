Painting dog raises money for Las Vegas animal shelters after adoption

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but one Picasso pooch is not your average K-9.

Arbor, the border collie mix dog, was homeless before she was taken to an animal shelter. Her owner, Bryce Henderson, says he and his ex-wife just wanted to adopt a new member of the family.

“One day I came home and there was a painting in the living room and I was like, ‘where did that come from?' and she said, ‘well Arbor painted that,'" Henderson said.

Henderson says he never expected he would rescue a dog that could paint. He began posting Arbor’s paintings and videos of her tricks to Facebook at Go Vegas Dog. Within minutes she gained nearly 100,000 followers and currently, she has more than half a million.

”She really enjoys it when she sees me pulling out the easel and her paintbrushes,” Henderson said.

Henderson says Arbor only paints once a month. When she’s inspired, she creates a masterpiece, according to her fans who buy her works of art.

One of Arbor’s paintings sold for $2,100, and in total, she’s raised $14,000 auctioning off her paintings with donating the sales being donated to rescue groups around the country.

Henderson says he wants to send a message to everyone, especially to those possibly looking at adding a dog to their family.

“Don’t prejudge a dog because it doesn't have a home, it doesn’t mean they won't be the next great addition to your family,” Henderson said. “They’ll end up being your best friend which is even better.”

Additional Arbor paintings will be sold in an auction in June.