Pahrump Main Street Program looking for your input toward a new 'downtown hub'

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Pahrump Main Street Program in Nye County is looking for your input toward a new "downtown hub."

The program says they are transforming a stretch of Highway 160 and beyond into a hub that aims to bring the community together. The area of focus is Highway 160 from Calvada Boulevard to Basin Avenue.

In the next four years, the goal is to:

Beautify storefronts, vacant lots and walkways to connect our envisioned “Main Street”

Host regular happenings fostering camaraderie and civic pride

Offer programs helping family-owned enterprises thrive

Increase signage to highlight key points of interest

Align to the Nye County Comprehensive Plan and Community Surveys

Another goal is to help revitalize rural areas. This is all part of a planning process alongside other Main Street directors with the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development.

“Strategic planning is vital to help focus the efforts of our Main Street organizations on the projects and programs that will be most impactful in their communities,” said Shari Davis, GOED Economic and Community Development Director. “I am incredibly thankful to EDA, UCED, and our Nevada communities for understanding the importance and participating in the process. Once the strategic plans are complete, the Nevada Main Street Community Grant Program 2024 cycle and application will open, utilizing funding approved by the Governor and Legislature during the last session, assisting the Nevada Main Street organizations in achieving their identified goals.”

GOED partnered with the University Center for Economic Development, part of the College of Business at the University of Reno, to develop individual community Main Street plans and a new statewide Nevada Main Street Program strategic plan. Funding for this project was part of the University Center for Economic Development’s five-year US Economic Development Administration University Center Program grant.

The Pahrump program aims to finalize a plan by February 28. Officials say it will be tailored to reflect priorities through the Nye County Comprehensive Plan as well as a community survey.

The survey closes on Dec. 31, and state grants supporting these goals will only be available to apply for as early as March 2024.