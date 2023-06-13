Owner of Jessie Rae's BBQ says restaurant is 'total loss' after fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of iconic Las Vegas eatery Jessie Rae's BBQ said the restaurant was a "total loss" after a fire on Monday night.

Clark County Fire Department confirmed that dispatchers received reports of smoke coming from the Valley View location around 12:29 a.m. Arriving firefighters reported that heavy smoke was coming from the building and began working to extinguish the fire around 12:35 a.m.

Fire was observed by firefighters emitting from multiple windows, and CCFD reported that part of the building's ceiling has collapsed. The fire was extinguished around 12:47 a.m. after six engines, two trucks, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, and two investigators, among other resources, responded.

The owner says the building was damaged by an "electrical fire," and that no one was in the building at the time.

"We will figure out what's going on," the owner said in a tweet. "Sorry for the inconvenience."

The Henderson location of Jessie Rae's BBQ, however, is "still going strong."