Owner, CEO of Indianapolis Colts to bring traveling museum to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsay, will exhibit items from his famous traveling museum in Downtown Las Vegas for one night only.

According to a news release, the museum's artifacts — which include relics from "rock music, American history and pop culture" — will be free to the public on March 4 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The collection will include an 1823 William J. Stone printing of the Declaration of Independence, one of the first exact "facsimiles" of the signed document, a Jackie Robinson game-used bat from 1953, Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 bout against George Foreman and Sylvester Stallone’s original manuscript notes for the movie Rocky.

Additionally, the exhibit will include instruments and items once owned by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, James Brown, Johnny Cash, Les Paul, Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and John Coltrane, among others.

The evening also will include a free concert by The Jim Irsay Band, featuring Irsay on vocals, Kenny Aronoff on drums, Tom Bukovac on guitar, Mike Mills on bass and vocals, Danny Nucci on guitar and saxophone, Michael Ramos on keyboards, Carmella Ramsey on violin, mandolin & vocals, Kenny Wayne Shepherd on guitar & vocals and Mike Wanchic on guitar.

Special guests will also include Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

“I began this collection to preserve and share historic artifacts with others in hopes of telling stories of our shared past and culture and inspiring people to dream big and strive for great things in life,” Irsay said in a statement. “I am only a steward of this collection, so it’s my job to share it with as many people as I can. That’s why we’re so excited to bring our show to friends and fans in Las Vegas, one of the entertainment capitals of the world.”

This event is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved at jimirsaycollection.com or Eventbrite. Guests may also choose to donate to Kicking The Stigma, the Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health when they register.