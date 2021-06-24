Overweight potbelly pig found abandoned in Las Vegas valley, left outside in wire dog kennel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A "severely overweight" potbelly pig is being nursed back to health with help from the Animal Foundation after the shelter says someone found her alone, abandoned outdoors in the Las Vegas heat, inside a large wire dog kennel.

According to the nonprofit, Cupcake had been left in bad shape.

She is so obese she can hardly move, the shelter says, and weighs 175 pounds. She was also found with overgrown hooves and filthy ears.

The Animal Foundation says it contacted a "self-proclaimed piggy doctor," Dr. Taylor Parker of Lone Mountain Animal Hospital, to assist with her care.

Caregivers will address her weight and eventually help her find a home.

"She will need a caring owner who will help her on her weight loss journey and show her the love she deserves," wrote the Animal Foundation in a Facebook post.

The full post reads:

On a hot day in June, a Good Samaritan walked outside his home and found a potbelly pig in a large wire dog kennel.



Cupcake had been dumped there. She was alone, uncomfortable and severely overweight. Cupcake was scooped up by Animal Control and brought to The Animal Foundation, where we immediately addressed her weight.



Tipping the scales at 175 lbs, Cupcake is so obese she can hardly move. Her hooves are overgrown, and her ears are filthy.



We knew just the person to call for help: Dr. Taylor Parker at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital. The self-proclaimed piggy doctor graciously donated her time to give Cupcake the care she so desperately needs.



With a nail trim and portioned meals, Cupcake is on the road to recovery.



She will need a caring owner who will help her on her weight loss journey and show her the love she deserves.



Once Cupcake loses weight, it will be easier for her to walk, not to mention, more enjoyable.



While we can’t erase the trauma and abandonment that Cupcake has experienced, we are doing everything we can to make up for it with love.



Here at The Animal Foundation, we take in an average of 25,000 animals each year that need our help.



Some, like Cupcake, need extra time and specialized care before they can find their happily ever after. ❤️

To learn more about the Animal Foundation visit animalfoundation.com.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas.