Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of Interstate 15 near North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports an overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of Interstate 15 on Saturday.

Troopers say the incident was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 at the 215 Northern Beltway.

#TrafficAlert Non-Injury crash on I-15 NB/northern beltway. Tractor trailer carrying garbage overturned. Garbage & 40 gal of diesel spilled over the roadway. Closure in place w/ unknown eta. Avoid the area & find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/qQdEaTs3Ke — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 23, 2021

The tractor-trailer was carrying garbage and no injuries were initially reported but trash and diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

Las Vegas Traffic Conditions

And the cleanup closed I-15 northbound for several hours.

#TrafficUpdate to IR15 and Northern beltway crash. Clean up will take approximately 2 hours. Traffic is currently backed up to Lamb. Anyone attending the EDC event or traveling northbound on IR15 expect delays. #DriveSafe #RollOver #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 23, 2021

A view from a traffic camera showed crews working the scene Sunday afternoon: