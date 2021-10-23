Watch
Local News

Actions

Overturned tractor-trailer closes portion of Interstate 15 near North Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Nevada Highway Patrol
Overturned tractor-trailer.PNG
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 18:48:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports an overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of Interstate 15 on Saturday.

Troopers say the incident was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-15 at the 215 Northern Beltway.

The tractor-trailer was carrying garbage and no injuries were initially reported but trash and diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.

Las Vegas Traffic Conditions

And the cleanup closed I-15 northbound for several hours.

A view from a traffic camera showed crews working the scene Sunday afternoon:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH