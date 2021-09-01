Overturned tanker truck closes U.S. 95 at Decatur Boulevard, Nevada Highway Patrol reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas authorities are working an early morning crash Wednesday that involves a tanker truck.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the truck overturned on U.S. 95 at Decatur Boulevard before 5 a.m. with traffic being diverted at the scene.

#TrafficAlert US95/Decatur Blvd. Overturned tanker truck carrying gasoline. US95 closed in both directions. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 1, 2021

All lanes of traffic are closed due to the overturned truck with drivers being pushed off the highway starting at Rancho Drive for those traveling south and Jones Boulevard for those traveling north on U.S. 95.

#BREAKING: Per @NHPSouthernComm there's a overturned tanker truck carrying gasoline. US95 is closed in both directions. You should avoid this area! Expect major delays on your morning commute. I'm LIVE next on #GMLV w/updates @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Zc4KFheLkC — Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) September 1, 2021

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units are also assisting with the incident as fuel is on the roadway from the truck.

@LasVegasFD HAZMAT team on scene with tanker that rolled onto its side, situation is under control, this operation will be here several hours, no injuries reported #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/RZWqVuqBle — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 1, 2021

Authorities say the road closures are expected to last for several hours.

