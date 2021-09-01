Watch
Overturned tanker truck closes U.S. 95 at Decatur Boulevard, Nevada Highway Patrol reports

Alicia Pattillo/13 Action News
13 Action News reporter Alicia Pattillo captured this image of an overturned tanker truck on U.S. 95 on Sept. 1, 2021.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 09:45:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas authorities are working an early morning crash Wednesday that involves a tanker truck.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the truck overturned on U.S. 95 at Decatur Boulevard before 5 a.m. with traffic being diverted at the scene.

All lanes of traffic are closed due to the overturned truck with drivers being pushed off the highway starting at Rancho Drive for those traveling south and Jones Boulevard for those traveling north on U.S. 95.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units are also assisting with the incident as fuel is on the roadway from the truck.

Authorities say the road closures are expected to last for several hours.

