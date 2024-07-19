Overheated brakes blamed for Death Valley truck fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A stake-bed truck caught fire as it was descending the Towne Pass in Death Valley National Park, according to park officials.

Crews from multiple agencies responded, but the truck was destroyed. It took 90 minutes for the first fire truck to arrive on scene. The driver was able to make it out uninjured.

DVNP A stake-bed truck caught fire, apparently caused by overheated brakes



The National Parks Service initially responded with an ambulance and patrol vehicles but said they were unable to bring a fire truck "due to staffing levels."

Temperatures in the area were around 120 degrees Fahrenheit and officials believe the brakes overheated and ignited.

The blaze happened on CA-190 between Stovepipe Wells and Emigrant Junction. It's the fourth vehicle so far this year to ignite while descending Towne Pass.

