Over-the-counter hearing aids available after FDA ruling

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Monday, you can buy cheaper hearing aids over the counter without a prescription.

This comes after the FDA issued a new ruling.

The over-the-counter hearing aids will be available for mild to moderate hearing loss. You will not need a prescription, eye exam, or audiologist fitting.

30 million Americans suffer from hearing loss according to the White House, but the price tag can keep many of them from getting the help they need. Many insurance companies also don’t cover them.

Some doctors have concerns that this will lead people to self-diagnose. Audiologist Dr. Michael Iliff suggests getting an exam even if you don’t plan to shell out the money for prescription hearing aids.

"There still should be a hearing evaluation, most insurances cover that. That way you're making sure if there's something medically going on and there's something that needs to be treated by surgery, medication or even devices that are more sophisticated. We want to be able to give people those options,” Dr. Iliff said.

The FDA ruling does not apply to kids under 18, people with severe hearing loss or people who are deaf.