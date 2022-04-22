Over $100,000 raised for LVMPD programs from golf tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over $100,000 was raised for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation programs and initiatives from the 2nd Annual Go True Blue Golf Tournament on Tuesday.

LVMPD says the tournament had more than 60 community leaders and 40 law enforcement officers.

The LVMPD Foundation worked in conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“While LEAD is officially just one calendar day, we promote the Go True Blue campaign throughout the entire year to show gratitude to our officers for all they do,” says Tom Kovach, Executive Director, LVMPD Foundation. “The Go True Blue Golf Tournament is another opportunity for organizations and individuals to show support by hitting the links alongside law enforcement officers.”

Contributions to the LVMPD Foundation can be made online at www.lvmpdfoundation.org.