Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Over 10-year old Palms sign relit at The Neon Museum Las Vegas

Palms sign relit at The Neon Museum Las Vegas
KTNV
Thanks to a grant from the owners of The Palms, a sign that first debuted in Nov. 2001 is now relit at The Neon Museum.
Palms sign relit at The Neon Museum Las Vegas
Posted at 2023-11-01T22:49:20-0700
and last updated 2023-11-02 01:52:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lighting up the restored Palms sign at The Neon Museum.

A ceremony was held earlier this evening and marks the 24th sign reilluminated and restored within the museum's boneyard.

The sign first debuted in Nov. 2001, according to officials.

"This piece of Palms signage came from an early 2000s billboard advertisement after the property debuted in November 2001," museum officials said in a media release. "The sign was originally located about two blocks east of the resort and was acquired by The Neon Museum in 2013."

The San Manuel Tribe now owns Palms Casino Resort. Officials say they wanted to honor Native American Heritage Month.

"Now, with the addition of this incredible sign that is going to glow so beautifully," said Aarson Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum. "You are going to be able to learn about the incredible lifelong stories that have been here. So exciting."

The museum also unveiled a new panel describing the history and impact of indigenous people in the Silver State. The relighting was possible thanks to a grant from The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH