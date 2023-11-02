Over 10-year old Palms sign relit at The Neon Museum Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lighting up the restored Palms sign at The Neon Museum.

A ceremony was held earlier this evening and marks the 24th sign reilluminated and restored within the museum's boneyard.

The sign first debuted in Nov. 2001, according to officials.

"This piece of Palms signage came from an early 2000s billboard advertisement after the property debuted in November 2001," museum officials said in a media release. "The sign was originally located about two blocks east of the resort and was acquired by The Neon Museum in 2013."

The San Manuel Tribe now owns Palms Casino Resort. Officials say they wanted to honor Native American Heritage Month.

"Now, with the addition of this incredible sign that is going to glow so beautifully," said Aarson Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum. "You are going to be able to learn about the incredible lifelong stories that have been here. So exciting."

The museum also unveiled a new panel describing the history and impact of indigenous people in the Silver State. The relighting was possible thanks to a grant from The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority.