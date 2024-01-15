Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Over 1,000 NV Energy customers in the Reno area with no power after Saturday's high winds

Downed pole in Northern Nevada after high wind event
NV Energy
Over 1,000 customers have no power in the Reno area because of a Saturday night's high wind event. Officials say they are working in a northern direction to fix power.
Downed pole in Northern Nevada after high wind event
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 21:33:30-05

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — NV Energy is working to restore power to over 1,000 customers in the Reno area.

Northern Nevada faced up to 18 hours of high winds Saturday night. The weather damaged poles and wires in multiple locations, officials say.

"We have been out working diligently," NV Energy said in a video post. "We started in Franktown and Washoe Valley with 100 mph gusts and 75 mph sustained winds. From there, we have been working north, now on Virginia Street."

Officials say additional resources are coming in to assist crews already on site.

"Thank you for your patience as our crews work to address the damage," officials said in an X post.

While crews are working to restore power, officials want to remind residents that downed poles are "extremely dangerous." Be cautious and report these here.

As of this moment, officials have not provided a time frame for when power will be back on.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH