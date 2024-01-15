Over 1,000 NV Energy customers in the Reno area with no power after Saturday's high winds

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — NV Energy is working to restore power to over 1,000 customers in the Reno area.

Northern Nevada faced up to 18 hours of high winds Saturday night. The weather damaged poles and wires in multiple locations, officials say.

"We have been out working diligently," NV Energy said in a video post. "We started in Franktown and Washoe Valley with 100 mph gusts and 75 mph sustained winds. From there, we have been working north, now on Virginia Street."

Crews continue to work safely and quickly to restore power after last night’s wind event. Here’s an update on the situation from the scene in south Reno. pic.twitter.com/VDaOAQQapj — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) January 14, 2024

Officials say additional resources are coming in to assist crews already on site.

"Thank you for your patience as our crews work to address the damage," officials said in an X post.

While crews are working to restore power, officials want to remind residents that downed poles are "extremely dangerous." Be cautious and report these here.

Our #NVEnergy crews are working to remove a tree on one of our power lines after a night of high winds in #NorthernNevada. ⚠️ Please remember that downed lines are extremely dangerous and should be reported to 911 and NV Energy. pic.twitter.com/01NSBMtAmj — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) January 14, 2024

As of this moment, officials have not provided a time frame for when power will be back on.