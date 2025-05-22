Orleans Arena reminds guests of prohibited items ahead of CCSD graduations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May is coming to a close, and that means celebrating all of the high school seniors graduating to the next step in their lives.

While family and loved ones have every reason to be excited, Orleans Arena sent out a list to remind guests of items not allowed inside the premises.

Weapons of any kind

Outside food or beverages

Strollers and booster seats

Signs, flags or banners exceeding 11"x17"

Balloons, balls or projectiles

Laptops or tablets

Professional cameras with detachable lenses or external flash

Audio/visual recording devices

Selfie sticks, tripods or monopods

Laser pointers and flashlights

Horns, whistles or large megaphones

Animals or pets

Coolers or ice chests

Drones

Additionally, bags are subject to inspection. Backpacks, camera cases, oversized totes and binocular cases will not be allowed.

Anyone trying to enter the arena with prohibited items will be turned away. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of arena management.

