Orleans Arena reminds guests of prohibited items ahead of CCSD graduations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May is coming to a close, and that means celebrating all of the high school seniors graduating to the next step in their lives.
While family and loved ones have every reason to be excited, Orleans Arena sent out a list to remind guests of items not allowed inside the premises.
- Weapons of any kind
- Outside food or beverages
- Strollers and booster seats
- Signs, flags or banners exceeding 11"x17"
- Balloons, balls or projectiles
- Laptops or tablets
- Professional cameras with detachable lenses or external flash
- Audio/visual recording devices
- Selfie sticks, tripods or monopods
- Laser pointers and flashlights
- Horns, whistles or large megaphones
- Animals or pets
- Coolers or ice chests
- Drones
Additionally, bags are subject to inspection. Backpacks, camera cases, oversized totes and binocular cases will not be allowed.
Anyone trying to enter the arena with prohibited items will be turned away. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of arena management.
WATCH |CCSD reports positive trends with graduation, suspensions, and more for 2024 school year
CCSD reports positive trends with graduation, suspensions, and more