Organizers denied permit for Burning Man alternative event

RENO (AP) — Organizers of a proposed outdoor arts festival have been denied a permit to hold the event this summer in the Black Rock Desert, the same northern Nevada region where Burning Man is held.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Everywhen co-founder Mathew Gilbuena said their monthslong efforts to obtain a permit were fruitless because the Bureau of Land Management favored the Burning Man Project, an arts festival held in the Black Rock Desert since 1990.

The agency said in an email on Thursday that the permit application was “denied for multiple reasons” such as staffing limitations and the need for environmental analysis.

Agency spokesperson Heather O’Hanlon said Everywhen is entitled to apply again.